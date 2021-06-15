Nigeria: Obaseki Deplores Stigmatisation Against Albinos, As Kebbi Foundation Supports 40

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has called for collaboration among stakeholders to end marginalisation and stigmatisation against people with albinism.

He made the call in Benin in commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day with theme 'Strength Beyond All Odds'.

He restated the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders in supporting people with albinism to enable them to achieve their potential in life's different endeavours.

"My government will prioritise implementation of policies and programmes that encourage social inclusion for vulnerable persons including people with albinism," he said.

Similarly, Medicaid Cancer Foundation has donated N400,000 and skincare items to 40 persons living with albinism in Kebbi State.

A statement from the foundation, yesterday, said each person, including children, received N10,000 to ease the burden of the COVID-19 on them.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the Kebbi State government and the Albino Foundation (TAP), Kebbi chapter to mark the day.

The founder of the foundation and wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said albinos are predisposed to skin cancer and eye defects.

Represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor, Hajiya Memuna Sulaiman Jega, she said, "it is, therefore, necessary to support them with creams with sunscreen, anti-glare sunshades and encourage regular eye checks."

She said the state governor was committed to supporting people with special needs in the state and would continue to do more for albinos.

The Assistant Coordinator, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Kebbi State, Mukhtasar Alkali, said

people with albinism faced multiple forms of discrimination worldwide and enjoined them to promote albinism awareness and advocacy for their rights.