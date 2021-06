Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a 110-bed fully equipped Maternal Child Centre (MCC) for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in the state.

Apart from emergency services, the four-storey MCC is a secondary public health facility that will provide all services related to reproductive issues including obstetrics; gynaecology; paediatrics; family planning, immunization, laboratory services and radiology.