The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has expressed displeasure over the spate of attacks on police formations, especially in the eastern part of the country.

Its National Vice Chairman, Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniyan, who stated this during the installation and investiture of the matrons and patrons of Owode-Egba PCRC Area Command, Ogun State said any nation that attacks its policemen and police equipment is calling for anarchy.