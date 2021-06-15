Cameroon: Anurin Nwunembom - The 'Godfather' of Cameroon's Film Industry

The seasoned filmmaker and actor is the director of "Broken" and co-director of "Therapy"; two Cameroonian movies shortlisted on Netflix.

Anurin Nwunembom fondly called "The Godfather" of Cameroon's film industry is a sensational filmmaker, actor and mentor whose role in the birth and growth of Cameroon's film industry cannot be undermined. Anurin is a man who has dedicated close to two decades of his life in theatre and cinema. He has as well been fortunate to take part in high profile projects like "Ninah's Dowry" done in 2010. The movie, which according to the actor, won about 40 awards internationally, served as a real booster to the Cameroon's movie industry. He as well has a very grounded career in film directing. Anurin is the architect of "Nightfall" and "Broken" which got the movie industry trembling at the time of their premieres. It should be recalled that Broken was recently selected by Netflix after Therapy. Therapy co-directed by Anurin Nwunembom and Musing Derick made history as the first Cameroonian movie on the top movie distribution platform, Netflix. "Broken", according to sources, will be aired on Netflix on June 16, 2021.

Talking of how he got into film directing, the filmmaker said, "The first time when I decided to start something in film was in 2007-2008. That was when I wrote and directed a short film titled "Two girls". "My courage in directing finally came in 2011 when a group of Catholic guys in Buea brought a script for me to read through, correct and consequently direct. That was my first feature. Unfortunately, it did not see the light of day," he added.

He opined that; "It was in 2014 that Nkanya Nkwai approached me with a film titled 'Nightfall'. We worked on it and that was my first feature that saw the light of day. It made its own successes". He added that he was later approached by Syndy Emade for "Broken" which is equally another blockbuster masterpiece.

Asked of the challenges in the industry, Anurin said the most preoccupying issue is the lack of ready markets which can permit film producers to produce, put in the market and get something that will enable them continue. Nonetheless, the filmmaker who has been committed in training the younger generation mentioned that with the coming of Netflix, the future is bright, while more efforts are required to make it brighter.

In all, Anurin could be described as a blessing to Cameroon's film industry as a whole and deserves to be celebrated. He is said to have stood the test of time, raised the bar high for aspiring actors and made the entire nation proud with his arts.