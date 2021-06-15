Africa: Rugby Africa Cup - Cameroon Out of the Race

This is the outcome of the Rugby Africa Cup Repechage tournament that ended in Ouagadougou on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The national men's and women's Rugby XV Aside teams will not be present at the 2021 Rugby Africa Cup that will take place in Tunisia. This is the outcome of the Rugby Africa Cup Repechage tournament that ended in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The tournament which was hosted by the Burkina Faso Rugby Union officially marked the start of the African Qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France.

Four teams participated in a round robin tournament over three match days. The countries that participated are Burkina Faso, Burundi, Nigeria and Cameroon. In the women's competition, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon of Rugby XV Aside team, outplayed Burkina Faso 37-0 in the away leg and 35-3 in the return leg. In the men's competition, the Indomitable Lions of Rugby XV lost to Burkina Faso 17-13 at the "Stade du 4 aout" in Ouagadougou on Sunday June 13, 2021. Following the defeat of the men's rugby team the men and women's teams will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Tunisia in July 2021. The participation of the Lionesses for the AFCON in Tunisia could have been possible if only Lions qualified. Unfortunately, Burkina Faso proved stronger.

After 10 years of suspension, Cameroon has come back to the scene with two victories (37-0, 35-3) against Burkina Faso in the women's category and one defeat in the men's category. They beat Burundi 81-3 in their first game but crumbled before Burkina Faso in the second game. On the contrary, following their excellent performance, the women's Rugby XV Aside team will participate in a strategic tournament in Côte d'Ivoire alongside the host, Senegal and Burkina Faso.