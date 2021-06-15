Cameroon: Whatsapp - Privacy Policy Preoccupies Users

Individuals are worried over the recurrent security page that keeps resurfacing on their phones each time they want to use the App.

For some time now, many WhatsApp users have noticed the recurrent resurfacing of a page which reads "WhatApp's terms and privacy policy update." The situation seems disturbing to many who do not know how to go about filling the privacy page. There are those who have followed the instructions in filling the privacy page, but the page keeps resurfacing each time they want to use WhatsApp after a long time. At the moment, many people are questioning their privacy level as they use the App to chat with friends and carryout business transactions.

Since mid February when the WhatsApp Operator announced changes on its privacy and security platform, users have been skeptical on how secured the platform could be thereafter. Although many users left the platform for another, there are several others still using it. Currently, WhataApp Privacy Policy page keeps appearing on individuals WhatsApp phone page, telling them to update their personal information. The first page from the WhatsApp Operator reads "We are updating our terms and privacy policy; we cannot read or listen to your personal conversations, as they are end-to-end encrypted. This will never change. We are making it easier to chat with businesses, to ask questions and get quick answers. It's our responsibility to explain what we are changing." At the end of the page, the user is instructed to continue by clicking the word "Continue".

Thereafter, the user meets the next page. At the top is written "WhatsApp terms and privacy policy update-we are not changing the privacy of your personal conservations. At the end of the page is written "the terms and privacy policy go into effect on May 15, 2021. Please accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp after this date." From all indication, many WhatsApp users have not followed the instructions to accept WhatApp's terms and privacy policy update. As such they are worried about their privacy while using the App. It is important to note that the WhatsApp Operator, on its platform has indicated that staying safe on WhatsApp is important for their users. As such, the operator says the safety and security of users and their messages matter to them. Hence the company reveals "We want you to know about the tools and features we have designed to help you stay safe while using WhatsApp. We also provide some links to other resources that can help you generally stay safe online." One way to help users stay safe on WhatsApp is through Terms of Service, through which they get to update terms and privacy policy of the App. Hence, there is the need for users to follow security instructions coming from the App operator.