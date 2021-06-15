Cameroon: Tunisia-Guinea - Remake of Group Stage

Both teams will be meeting in the quarterfinals after their first encounter in the group phase which ended in favour of Tunisia.

Tunisia and Guinea will be meeting for the second time at the ongoing Senior Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations within the framework of their quarterfinal game slated for today June 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. The game which pits the first of Group A (Tunisia) and the first best third team (Guinea) will be played at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. It could be a remake of the first encounter between both teams in the group stage on June 9, 2021.Tunisia narrowly won Guinea with a three-point difference. It was a tough game for both teams drawn in Group A but Tunisia succeeded to get 30 goals as against 27 for Guinea. This therefore suggests that Tunisia will be coming into today's game to confirm its supremacy meanwhile Guinea has been given a golden opportunity to revenge the narrow defeat.

However, Tunisia remains a more experienced team than that of Guinea. She had more targeted shots during the last encounter contrary to Guinea who lost some of its scoring opportunities. Tunisia as well won all its matches in the group phase meanwhile Guinea could pick just one against Madagascar and being overpowered by Senegal and Tunisia. If Guinea corrects the errors of the previous matches, hopes are high that tables may turn around today at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.