Nigeria: Cross River NLC Chairman Regains Freedom After 84 Days in Kidnappers' Den

15 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Richard Ndoma

The Cross River State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpepi, has been released by kidnappers, after spending 84 days in captivity.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman in the state, Comrade Monday Okpodum, who confirmed Ukpepi's release in an interaction with LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar on Tuesday morning, stated that the entire labour union was excited that their beloved chairman who had worked assiduously in ensuring that organised labour is together has been released by his abductors.

"We thank God that our brother, the NLC chairman has been released and deny the allegations leveled against the Union some months ago that the Union was behind his abduction.

"How could we have done that? It was a baseless allegation. Ukpekpi is one man who is loved by almost every member of the Union. I do not think that, that spurious allegation was correct.

"It was a figment of the imagination of whoever had come up with such spurious allegation," he said.

Meanwhile efforts to reach the freed NLC chairman were unsuccessful.

However, a family source told our correspondent that the freed NLC chairman would have to go to the hospital for medical attention and thereafter get his telephone line fixed back before talking to anyone.

