Nigeria: 2023 - I've No Ambition to Run for Sokoto Gov'ship - Dasuki

15 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebiyi Adedapo

Sokoto State commissioner for finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, has said he is not in the race for the 2023 governorship seat.

Dasuki said this yesterday when he featured on a radio show where he spoke on the achievements of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as part of activities marking this year's Democracy Day.

While responding to a question on the 2023 governorship election and whether he would join the race to succeed Governor Tambuwal, Dasuki said, "I am not in the race. Please count me out of 2023 governorship contest."

Dasuki further stated that he was privileged to be given an important assignment as commissioner by Governor Tambuwal to reposition the state's finances and ensure its judicious application for the benefit of the people of Sokoto.

The commissioner said he was focused on that assignment and would not be distracted by 2023 politics.

Dasuki, therefore, called on all lovers of Sokoto to join hands with Governor Tambuwal in his determination to turn the state around and deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Commenting on the second anniversary of the Tambuwal administration's second term, Dasuki said his ministry is saddled with the task of guarding the state treasury and working towards ensuring Sokoto state is financially healthy and prosperous.

