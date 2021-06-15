Africa: UK Building Relationship With Africa Through Art

The National Lottery Community Funds, Scotland, the United Kingdom, UK, is building a stronger relationship between African and Scottish communities by collaborating with JOM Charity.

JOM, an affiliation of Kakofoni Group, is African art's biggest player in the UK.

According to reports, they the Funds aims to create better interrelationship with the projects to give participants activities that allow them to interact with others, thereby alleviating isolation, loneliness and depression.

The project will attract people to the Town Milngavie and other areas of East Dumbatonshire including Kirkintilloch.

A statement by JOM noted that "National Lottery Community Fund is sponsoring the projects because JOM Charity has what it takes to train and also give back to the society."

It added that Kakofoni Group and Johfrim Art and Design Studio, a notable African art dealer in the UK and Nigeria, has redefined the cultural purpose of art in Africa.

"It's seen as the largest African art dealer in the United Kingdom and also third in Nigeria and among the top 10 dealers of art works in West Africa," the statement added.

The group's gallery houses most of Africa's finest artists' works, such as like Ben Enwowu, Abiodun Olaku, Professor Abayomi Baba, Dr. David Dale, Nike Okundaye, Twin 77, Bisi Fakeye, Lamidi Fakeye, Emmanuel Inua, Kunle Osundina, El Drag, Reuben Ugbeni, Chike Onuorah, Uche Edochie, Fidelis Odogwu, Tola Wewe, Kolade Osinowo, Chuka Nnabuife, among others.

JOM Charity is also collaborating with Kakofoni and Johfrim Arts and Design Studio to organise the Afro-Celtic exhibition with the aim of promoting the textile arts of Africa and Scotland.

National Lottery Community Funds, Scotland, is partnering with the project because of the history of African textiles in the context of visuals, contents and allegories that cannot be over-expressed bearing in mind the place of African textiles in the global map.

Metaphorically, the messages embedded in African textiles speak volumes. African textiles emanate from various historical backgrounds across the continent.

From length to breadth in Africa, there textiles are laced with unique styles, techniques, bold colours, medium and dyeing methods.

Philosophically, these uniqueness combined together to serve as African ideas, decorative and functional purposes.

Vanguard News Nigeria