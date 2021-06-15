Nigeria: New 'Bakassi' Security Outfit Emerges in Anambra

An unorthodox security outfit has emerged in Anambra State to help other security agencies rid the state of cultists and other criminal elements.

The 'Bakassi-structured' security outfit, it was learnt, had already swung into action by allegedly killing and burning six suspected criminals in Awka, the state capital, yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that the vigilance group began work in Awka last Saturday and swung into action immediately.

A source said: "The 'boys' came mainly for alleged cult groups which have taken over Awka town in recently without any response from the police force.

"We don't know who they are, but they have been apprehending and killing suspected criminals on the spot."

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, denied any knowledge of such security outfit.

According to Tochukwu, "I don't have any such detail before me. Meanwhile, I will make enquires and get back to you."

However, a senior police officer, who spoke with journalists in confidence, said some security men arrived in the state, but failed to confirm who they are and where they came from.

According to the source, "That's the only thing I can tell you for now; let's see how things work out in days and weeks to come

"If they engage in jungle justice, nobody will talk, especially the lawyers and human rights groups, but when the police engage in such act, the world will tumble and that's what the state deserves."

There have been serious security challenges in Anambra State since attacks on policemen and their outfits began, which has whittled down their operations, hence, cultists and petty robbers have taken over the state.