Egypt: President Sisi Orders Govt to Provide Necessary Services At All New Urban Communities

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the government to provide all necessary services at all new urban communities in accordance with the highest relevant implementation standards, while promoting reliance on locally-made components of high quality.

During his meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Housing Assem el Gazzar, President Sisi also gave orders for upgrading all roads surrounding the national housing projects in governorates; with a view to keeping pace with the comprehensive development process at the new urban communities and in a way that improves the image of the new Egyptian State.

The meeting touched on the status of the housing ministry's national projects across the country, especially as regards the New Administrative Capital, new cities, as well as the sectors of roads, utilities and housing, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The housing minister reviewed updates on the progress of works in New Aswan city, New Mansoura city, El-Galala City, New El-Alamein City, and the New Administrative Capital, according to the spokesman.

Meanwhile, Sisi was briefed on ongoing projects to develop Historical Cairo so as to restore its civilized appearance and make it a tourist attraction, including the current development process at the Magra el-Oyoun wall.

He also got acquainted with the status of a project to upgrade main roads in the North Coast, including the Alexandria-Matrouh coastal road that is due to be expanded into a six-lane road in each direction.