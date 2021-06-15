Egypt FM Conveys Message From Sisi to Qatar Emir

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani received Tuesday visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who conveyed a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Shoukry arrived in Doha Sunday night to convey a message from Sisi to Sheikh Tamim, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez on twitter.

The message tackles positive developments in relations between Cairo and Doha following the signing of the Ola Statement on January 5, 2021, Hafez said.

Sisi, in his message, said he is looking forward to boosting bilateral cooperation to serve the best interests of both peoples.

During the visit, Shoukry is scheduled to attend a meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss a joint mechanism of action in the face of Arab and regional challenges.

The Egyptian top diplomat is also set to participate in an extra-ordinary session of the Arab League Council to discuss the latest developments regarding the Renaissance Dam crisis.

Shoukry will also take part in the first meeting of a Palestine committee.