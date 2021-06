Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 fatalities were logged in Medenine governorate over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the region to 646.

68 infections had been further reported, pushing the infection tally to 15,875, including 14,788 recoveries, Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayed Al Anz stated to TAP Tuesday.

50,647 vaccines have been administered since the start of the jab drive in the region.