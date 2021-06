Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia delivered 1,405,955 vaccines from the start of the national campaign on March 13 to June 13. This includes 1,032,192 first doses and 373,763 second shots, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Monday, June 14, saw 24,341 people attend their vaccination appointments.

The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform reached 2,454,849 at 11 am on Tuesday.