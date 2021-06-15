Egypt: 'Back to Roots' Initiative Helps 77,000 Expats Return Home, Says Minister

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said Tuesday that a "Back to Roots" initiative offered support to many Egyptians stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sponsored by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the initiative helped some 77,000 expats return to their homeland, Makram said in an interview with Extra News TV.

Many nationals abroad want to return to Egypt, the minister said, adding, however, that they should abide by laws and precautionary measures taken in their countries of residence.

President Sisi has directed action to meet needs of expats and benefit from their expertise, Makram noted.

She added that a presidential initiative, "Speak Arabic", reflects big attention paid by the political leadership in Egypt to younger generations of expats.

At home, a "Decent Life" initiative has been launched with the aim to serve citizens, the minister further said.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

