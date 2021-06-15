Egypt, Emerson Discuss Digital Transformation in Oil Projects

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek El Mulla held talks on Tuesday with a delegation of Emerson Oil Company on means of boosting joint cooperation.

The two sides discussed cooperation in applying digital transformation and advanced technological solutions in the operation of oil projects, said Mulla in press statements.

He underlined the importance of boosting cooperation with international oil companies for increasing the efficiency of oil projects.

He pointed out that Emerson has great experience in the field of providing technological solutions in the gas and oil industry.

