Egypt: Sisi Briefed On Plan for Establishing Leather Tanning Factory

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been briefed on an executive plan for establishing a leather tanning factory, the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa in terms of size and the advanced industrial technology used.

The move came during Sisi's meeting on Monday with Director General of the Armed Forces' National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) Walid Abul Magd in the presence of Chairman of Piel Color - a pioneering company in the tanning and leather industry in Egypt and the Middle East - Hisham Gazar, and head of Shoeroom trading company Sayed Farag.

The factory is also set to recycle leather waste and convert it into organic fertilizers and environment-friendly products; via partnership with Italian expertise, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

During the meeting, President Sisi issued directives for immediately starting the establishment of the leather tanning factory in accordance with the highest technological standards globally set in this regard, the spokesman added.

The president also gave orders for providing all relevant modern machines and industrial technologies that are deemed necessary for the factory; in a way that qualifies Egypt to be unique in the region with regard to possessing relevant technological capabilities and having leather tanning factory.

Meanwhile, Sisi issued directives for offering the best locally manufactured leather products to citizens at reasonable prices.