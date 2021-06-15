Egypt, Saudi Arabia Agree to Boost Cooperation in Various Production, Service Sectors

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to develop and promote aspects of cooperation in various production and service domains topped by trade, industry, investment, agriculture, health, education, transport, petroleum, media, environment, classifications and standards and small- and medium-scale projects, as well as financing, banking, customs, food, medicine, health and mineral wealth.

This came at the end of the 17th session of the Egyptian-Saudi committee which met in Cairo under Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea and Saudi Minister of Trade and Investment Majid bin Abdallah Al Qosaiby.

Gamea said the committee meeting reflected the bonds of fraternity between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and came in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and King Salman bin Abdel Aziz to activate cooperation in all domains to serve the interests of both countries' peoples.

Minister Gamea said she and her Saudi counterpart signed the minutes of the meetings of the 17th session of the joint committee which included an agreement on holding the coming session in Riyadh.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation and reaffirmed the importance of coordination to remove obstacles hindering trade, exports and investments in the two countries.

They hailed the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and called for more efforts to increase it in the future to achieve shared goals.

