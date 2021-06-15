Kenya: Police Arrest Man Who Let 7-Year Old Drive His Car

Pixabay
(file photo).
15 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Police have arrested a man whose 7-year-old son was captured in a video driving his high-end vehicle.

Ayub Kinyanjui Muigai, the father of the boy who is said to have let his son drive a Toyota Prado over the weekend will be arraigned in court to answer charges of permitting a person who is not a holder of a valid driving license to drive a motor vehicle.

Muigai was arrested by officers from Kiwara Police Station in Gatanga, Murang'a County on Monday for allowing a minor to drive his car.

A video of the seven-year-old boy steering the luxury vehicle set tongues wagging after it went viral on social media.

The video showed the minor effortlessly and expertly driving the vehicle at Delview Park area in Thika.

It is also alleged that the boy drives himself to school.

The video sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans online, with some lauding the boy for his 'expertise' while others castigated his parents for endangering his life and that of other motorists.

The boy, in the video, is approached and greeted by a concerned citizen and inquiries from him if he is really the driver of the car.

The boy who is seated on the driver's seat responds with "Yes."

The man then proceeds to tell him to prove it and the boy drives a few metres ahead, to the man's amusement.

The law in Kenya requires one to be at least 18 years to acquire a driving license.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X