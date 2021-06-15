Mozambique: President Nyusi Holds Meeting With Charles Michel

President Filipe Nyusi on 7 June held a virtual meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at which the two men discussed the defence and security situation in Mozambique, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from President Nyusi's office said that the meeting was an opportunity for the Mozambican leader to share information on the evolution of the security situation in Mozambique, particularly the government's efforts to confront the terrorist attacks in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

President Nyusi thanked Michel for the willingness to support Mozambique shown by the European Union. The release added that he also "shared information about other partners who are expressing an interest in complementing the efforts of the Mozambican government in the struggle against this scourge".

The two men also spoke of the visit by an EU technical team to Mozambique on 19-28 May, which they regarded as highly successful.

Michel said the EU is preparing to make a decision on the specific support to be granted to Mozambique in an integrated approach which includes aspects of security, development, and humanitarian action.

President Nyusi also shared with Michel the Mozambican government's efforts to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Michel expressed the EU's solidarity, and its willingness to help Mozambique and other African countries to obtain Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health has warned that Mozambique is on the verge of running out of vaccines, with just enough left to provide the second dose to those who have already received their first dose.