Mozambique: Covid-19 Remains Under Control

The Mozambican health authorities on 11 June announced that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 76 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease. 73 of the cases were Mozambican citizens, one was a foreigner and in two cases nationality had not yet been confirmed.

According to a Health Ministry press release, since the start of the pandemic 71,355 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 out of 565,793 tested.

The Ministry release reported that 16 people remain in Covid-19 treatment centres, 12 in Maputo, two in Nampula, one was in Tete, and one was in Matola.

For the second consecutive day, no deaths from Covid-19 were reported. Thus, the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 840.