Mozambique: President Nyusi to Miss Olympic Games

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi has announced that he will not attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Japan, to show solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The games are scheduled to begin on 23 July in Tokyo. They should have happened in 2020 but were postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State for Sport, Gilberto Mendes, broke the news that President Nyusi will not be going to Tokyo in an interview on 9 June on Radio Mozambique. He made it clear that, for President Nyusi, the crisis in Cabo Delgado takes priority over any sporting event. Mendes said that initially President Nyusi had accepted the Japanese government's invitation to attend the opening ceremony but had changed his mind in the light of the Cabo Delgado drama.

Parts of Cabo Delgado have been under attack from Islamist terrorists since October 2017. The jihadist group has declared its loyalty to the international terrorist network calling itself "Islamic State".

At least 2,500 people have died in the conflict, and over 700,000 people have been displaced from their homes, forced to seek refuge in parts of Cabo Delgado still regarded as safe, or in other provinces.

