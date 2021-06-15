Mozambique: World Bank Grant for Covid-19 Vaccinations

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The World Bank on 4 June approved a US$100 million grant from the IDA and a US$15 million grant from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) in support of Mozambique's efforts to expand its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

According to the World Bank, the funds will be used "to acquire, manage, and deploy COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen the national health system's preparedness and capacities, as well as to ensure continuity of essential health services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents".

The project will fund the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and supplies needed for vaccine delivery and distribution, including dilutants, syringes, and other medical supplies, the release added. It will also support vaccine logistics, including cold chain inputs, storage, and transportation as well as training community health workers in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

According to Miguel Angel San Joaquin Polo, Senior Health Economist, and the operation's task team leader, "this operation will enable the purchase of approximately seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the single largest contribution for Mozambique's vaccination efforts thus far. This will provide coverage for approximately twenty percent of the eligible population".

The GFF is described as a multi-stakeholder partnership hosted at the World Bank that supports countries with the world's highest maternal and child mortality burden and financial needs.

