Mozambique: Unicef to Increase Support for Victims of Terrorism

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has promised to increase its support for child victims of terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado from US$51 to US$90 million.

This promise was made by the UNICEF Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa, Mohamed Malick Fall, who is on a visit to Mozambique to learn about the impact of terrorist attacks on the situation of children.

On 7 June, after a meeting with Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, Fall, cited by the daily newspaper "O Pais", said "I shall go to Cabo Delgado to verify the situation on the ground. We have heard about the many dramatic situations related with the protection of children and of women, because of the crisis the country is facing in that area".

It is not just UNICEF that is concerned with the situation in Cabo Delgado, but also other UN agencies and the international community in general, added Fall, who are backing an appeal for a humanitarian recovery programme for the province.

He reiterated UNICEF's commitment to continue working with the government to draw up a new national programme for UNICEF's cooperation with Mozambique, covering the 2022-2026 period.