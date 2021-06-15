Mozambique: Forests Being Lost to Produce Wood Fuel

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The southern province of Inhambane is losing about a thousand hectares of forest a year, mostly for the production of wood fuel, according to a report in the daily newspaper "O Pais".

According to Zacarias Cadre, the Inhambane Provincial Director of Territorial Development and of the Environment, the province's forestry resources are under pressure because of the insatiable demand for firewood and charcoal from Maputo city.

Areas close to Maputo have already been stripped of much of their tree cover, and wood fuel has become scarce in Gaza province too. So, the sellers of firewood and charcoal have moved further north and are cutting down trees at an alarming rate in Inhambane.

Despite all the talk about switching from wood fuel to gas, a very large number of Maputo households continue to depend on charcoal for cooking - a situation that was worsened by the sudden disappearance of bottles of cooking gas from the Maputo market in recent days. Many commercial establishments, such as bakeries and restaurants, are also dependent on wood fuel.

Indiscriminate logging to produce wood fuel is also worsening erosion in Inhambane's coastal districts, notably Massinga, Morrumbene, Inhassoro and Zavala.

Speaking on 5 June, the Inhambane provincial governor, Daniel Chapo, stressed that all citizens should be involved in protecting the environment. It was crucial to prevent erosion, he said, not only along the coast, but also in the interior, where uncontrolled bush fires are taking a heavy toll on the vegetation.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X