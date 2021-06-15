Mozambique: China Donates Vaccines to Armed Forces

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Chinese armed forces on 3 June gave the Mozambican defence forces (FADM) 60,000 doses of vaccine against the Covid-19 respiratory disease. Signing the delivery note were the National Director of Military Health in the Mozambican Defence Ministry, Agueda Duarte, and the military attaché at the Chinese embassy, Zhou Zhe.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Defence and Health Ministers, Jaime Neto and Armindo Tiago, and by the Chinese ambassador, Wang Hejun.

Speaking immediately after the signing, Neto said the Chinese support will meet the vaccination needs of the FADM. "The vaccines we have just received", he declared, "will guarantee the effective immunisation of the Mozambican armed forces, thus allowing our troops to comply to the full of the missions attributed to them".

The vaccines will be delivered to the Health Ministry because 60,000 doses are more than the FADM requires and the Ministry will ensure that the surplus is distributed to other groups that require vaccination.

For his part, Wang said the Chinese armed forces had decided to offer the vaccines, because they understood that the needs of the FADM are urgent. He hoped that the vaccines "will create a shield of protection for members of the FADM, in complying with their noble mission of maintaining the security and stability of the nation".

This is the second donation of Chinese vaccines to Mozambique. In February, Mozambique received 200,000 doses of the vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinopharm. The first people to receive this vaccine were Mozambican health professionals.

Wang said this was the fruit of "the deep friendship between the presidents (Filipe Nyusi and Xi Jinping) and between the two peoples".

In early March, the country received 484,000 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, produced in India under the name Covishield. 384,000 doses were obtained through the Covax initiative, coordinated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and 100,000 were donated by the Indian government.

As of 24 May, according to Health Minister Armindo Tiago, 323,097 people had received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, which is only two per cent of the target figure of 16 million.

