Mozambique: New Water Treatment Station Eases Restrictions

President Filipe Nyusi on 2 June inaugurated a new water treatment plant in Moamba district, about 60 kilometres northwest of the capital, which will reduce restrictions on the water supply to the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area. The system will supply about 650,000 consumers with access to drinking water.

The water system, which cost US$173 million funded by the World Bank, includes a 95 kilometre pipeline from the reservoir behind the Corumana dam to Machava, in the city of Matola, plus an 18 kilometre extension to distribution centres in Mathlemele and Guava. With a capacity to produce 60,000 cubic metres of water a day, which will double when the second phase is concluded by September, the system will enable 360 kilometres of extensions to the distribution network and 100,000 new domestic connections of which 66,000 have already been concluded.

The infrastructure will alleviate drinking water shortages in the Greater Maputo area, and expand water supply to other residential areas in Maputo province, including Corumana, Sabie, Pessene and Moamba town.

Addressing the ceremony, President Nyusi said that, with the new infrastructure, the Greater Maputo area will have drinking water throughout the year, reducing the need for restrictions on supply. These restrictions were necessary due to the low level of water in the Pequenos Libombos reservoir, which provides the water that flows through the pumping and treatment station on the Umbeluzi River. This was the main source of water for Maputo, but it had proved increasingly unable to cope with the growth in Maputo's population and the demand from industry.

President Nyusi stressed that "this is an important investment which will improve the living standards of the population, but we will keep on developing alternative sources of water, including the expansion of boreholes in some neighbourhoods in Greater Maputo".