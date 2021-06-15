Mozambique: Drug Traffickers Jailed

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Cabo Delgado provincial court in northern Mozambique, sitting in the provincial capital, Pemba, on 1 June sentenced 11 Pakistani nationals to between ten and 19 years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

A wooden dhow, that had set sail from the Pakistan laden with illicit drugs, was intercepted in the Bay of Pemba in a joint operation between the Mozambican navy and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on 23 December last year.

When they realised they were being pursued, the traffickers tried to sink their boat and destroy the evidence. They damaged the boat but SERNIC was able. to seize some of the drugs and arrest all 13 people on board. From the wreckage of the boat, SERNIC salvaged 126 kilos of heroin and 299 kilos of amphetamines (crystal meth).

For many years, Mozambique has been used as a corridor by drug traffickers. Heroin, and now crystal meth, is shipped from Asia and landed on the Mozambican coast. The drugs are then driven overland to South Africa, and from there some of them are believed to reach Europe.

The prosecuting attorney, Angelo Sueta, welcomed the lengthy prison sentences, which he described as "a victory for the Public Prosecutor's Office in this struggle against crime, and particularly against drug trafficking".

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X