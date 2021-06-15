Mozambique: Drug Traffickers Jailed

The Cabo Delgado provincial court in northern Mozambique, sitting in the provincial capital, Pemba, on 1 June sentenced 11 Pakistani nationals to between ten and 19 years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

A wooden dhow, that had set sail from the Pakistan laden with illicit drugs, was intercepted in the Bay of Pemba in a joint operation between the Mozambican navy and the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) on 23 December last year.

When they realised they were being pursued, the traffickers tried to sink their boat and destroy the evidence. They damaged the boat but SERNIC was able. to seize some of the drugs and arrest all 13 people on board. From the wreckage of the boat, SERNIC salvaged 126 kilos of heroin and 299 kilos of amphetamines (crystal meth).

For many years, Mozambique has been used as a corridor by drug traffickers. Heroin, and now crystal meth, is shipped from Asia and landed on the Mozambican coast. The drugs are then driven overland to South Africa, and from there some of them are believed to reach Europe.

The prosecuting attorney, Angelo Sueta, welcomed the lengthy prison sentences, which he described as "a victory for the Public Prosecutor's Office in this struggle against crime, and particularly against drug trafficking".