Mozambique: High Level of New HIV Infections

Health Minister Armindo Tiago on 31 May revealed that the country ranks fourth on the list of countries with high rates of HIV infections, with a national average rate of new infections estimated at 364 cases a day.

Addressing in Maputo the launch of the Second Stigma Index Study in Mozambique, to be conducted in partnership with the UNAIDS agency, Tiago declared that the only countries with higher infection rates are South Africa, Nigeria, and Russia.

"The current situation poses a continuous and permanent challenge and also pushes us to take coordinated and decisive actions to reduce the number of new infections and improve the living standards of the infected and affected people," he said.

The UNAIDS country director, Eva Kiwango, said Mozambique has nearly 2.1 million people living with HIV/AIDS of whom about one million do not have access to treatment because of several factors, including stigma and discrimination.

The representative of people living with HIV, Julio Mujojo, stated that the study will support an assessment of the historical impact of stigma and discrimination, as well as of present and future interventions intended to mitigate stigma of people living with the disease.