Africa: Tanzania Ranked Seventh in Africa for Promoting Tourism Sector

Hu Chen/Unsplash
A safari in the Serengeti in Tanzania.
15 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Tanzania is among the top ten countries in Africa which have recorded the fastest growth in the tourism sector.

Tanzania has been ranked among the top ten best countries in Africa for promoting its tourism destinations, according to a United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) report released recently.

The Eastern African country has maintained the position for a third consecutive year (2017 to 2020).

In the list of top ten best countries, South Africa trailed others, after ousting Egypt in the top spot.

Commenting on the achievements, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro participated at a gala held in Gaborone, Botswana that Tanzania is endowed with a number of unique attractions that cannot be found in any other countries.

According to the report, Tanzania continues to perform well in the tourism industry despite the global Covid-19 that is still wreaking several sectors including hospitality in several countries.

Tanzania has had a number of attractions around the world including but not limited to the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro (a Roof of Africa), several National Parks of Serengeti, Nyerere, Ruaha, Tarangire and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

In another development Tanzania has had the opportunity to work with the international community especially government officials and tourism stakeholders from UNWTO member states in fighting the Covid-19, especially by developing effective strategies geared to restore the tourism business.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X