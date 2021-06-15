Africa: Tanzania Ranked Seventh in Africa for Promoting Tourism Sector

Tanzania is among the top ten countries in Africa which have recorded the fastest growth in the tourism sector.

Tanzania has been ranked among the top ten best countries in Africa for promoting its tourism destinations, according to a United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) report released recently.

The Eastern African country has maintained the position for a third consecutive year (2017 to 2020).

In the list of top ten best countries, South Africa trailed others, after ousting Egypt in the top spot.

Commenting on the achievements, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro participated at a gala held in Gaborone, Botswana that Tanzania is endowed with a number of unique attractions that cannot be found in any other countries.

According to the report, Tanzania continues to perform well in the tourism industry despite the global Covid-19 that is still wreaking several sectors including hospitality in several countries.

Tanzania has had a number of attractions around the world including but not limited to the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro (a Roof of Africa), several National Parks of Serengeti, Nyerere, Ruaha, Tarangire and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

In another development Tanzania has had the opportunity to work with the international community especially government officials and tourism stakeholders from UNWTO member states in fighting the Covid-19, especially by developing effective strategies geared to restore the tourism business.