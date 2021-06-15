Uganda: Covid - Anger As District Bans Town Movements

Residents of Butaleja District have protested the decision by their leaders to ban unnecessary movement of people in trading centres and towns over the increasing cases of coronavirus.

The locals interviewed by Daily Monitor said the decision is arbitrary since it is not part of the measures issued by President Museveni during his televised address last week.

Mr Amos Higenyi, a resident of Himutu Sub-county, said the leaders should instead focus their efforts on enforcing the guidelines issued by the President.

"Let them put their effort in ensuring that people maintain social distancing, wear masks and other measures, which were issued. They are now politicking," Mr Higenyi said.

Ms Agnes Nahirya, another resident of Himutu Sub-county, said it is unfortunate that some people in their communities are starving but the government is only focusing on containing the virus by all means.

"In the first place, many of our people can't afford two meals a day now. Many are starving in their homes and you cannot expect them to afford masks as well," Ms Nahirya said.

The directive to ban movement to trading centres was issued by the resident district commissioner (RDC), Mr Stanley Bayole, in bid to minimise the spread of the virus.

According to the district officials, more than six people in the area have died of coronavirus in the last two weeks, with 45 others undergoing medication.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Sunday, Mr Bayole said as the district Covid-19 taskforce, they instituted the ban because many people in the area like to travel to trading centres and towns without genuine reasons yet there is a big risk of contracting Covid-19.

"We resolved to ban unnecessary movements to trading centres to prevent further spread of the disease, which we think was necessary as cases are rising," he said.

He added: "We have directed police and village chairpersons to enforce this, and make sure no person comes into the trading centres without purpose. We have also directed police to arrest anyone found loitering in the urban centres."

The RDC added that the district surveillance team is doing mandatory tests for Covid-19 to ascertain the status of residents and also the rate at which the pandemic is spreading in the communities.

He said as a district, they have registered an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, including those of four health workers and four civil servants.

The district health officer (DHO), Dr Siraji Kizito, said lack of adherence to SOPs could potentially negate the efforts and achievements so far made in the fight against the pandemic.

Justification

"We have lost people due to Covid-19 but most people still think they did not have to wear masks and also keep social distance," Dr Kizito said.

Daily Monitor investigations indicate that some bars in the district are working secretly while some restaurants are also crowded with no regard to the Covid-19 guidelines.

The district chairperson, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, said the area has become a Covid-19 hotspot because its neighbours Tororo and Busia border districts.

"Our people are dying of Covid-19 every day. The situation is alarming in Butaleja and its now a hotspot. I urge the public to observe standard operating procedures," Mr Higenyi said.

But Mr James Wire, a resident, said the officials who are supposed to enforce the regulations have turned a blind eye.

"Bars operate without any fear, public service vehicles load numerous passengers, and people are moving without masks," Mr James said, adding that the guidelines should be enforced to the letter by the concerned authorities.