Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Responds to Petition on BET Award Removal

Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
Tanzanian bongo flava recording artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, performs in Thika Stadium on December 2, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO
15 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Evagrey Vitalis

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has responded to a recent petition by a section activists calling for his removal from the BET Awards, saying it is their opinion and he respects it.

Diamond made the remarks while attending an event organized by actress Irene Uwoya in honour of her son Krish.

"I respect everyone's opinion, when someone enjoys my music, insults me, all I say is that I'm grateful," said Diamond on Wasafi TV.

The Bongo Flava star, who has not released songs for more than six months now, has been one of the most trending topics in the music industry.

Since he was nominated to vie for the Best International act, an online campaign was launched against the artist to be removed for his involvement in politics.

Opponents of the artist through social media are alleged to have done so in order to express their feelings due to the artist's support for the ruling party CCM.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X