Kenya: Bitutu Show in Recent By-Election Inspires Gusii Female Politicians

The good performance by Ms Teresa Bitutu of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the recent Bonchari by-election has proved that women are gaining a foothold in the political matrix of the region.

Ms Bitutu came third with 6,964 votes, giving hope to Gusii women in politics that they can clutch the region's leadership, if supported.

The region, which comprises Kisii and Nyamira counties, is deeply patriarchal and, apart from nominations and seats reserved for female candidates, women have only managed to clinch county assembly seats.

There are only two elected women MCAs in the entire region - Ms Callen Atuya of Bokeira Ward in Nyamira County, who defied all odds to beat 11 men in the 2017 General Election and Ms Rosa Kemunto Orondo of Majoge Basi Ward in Kisii County.

In an interview with nation.africa, Ms Bitutu said even though she lost in the by-election, she will be vying the seat again in 2022.

"The competition was very tough and the circumstances were very difficult. The heavy presence of police and the involvement of county officials disadvantaged me, denying me victory," said Ms Bitutu, widow of former Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka.

Elective seats

"I am inspired that I will perform even better. I urge more women to come out and seek elective seats," she said.

Two other women vied for the Bonchari seat but performed dismally. Former Kisii Woman Rep Mary Sally Keraa (United Green Movement) got 161 votes, while Ms Margaret Gesare Nyabuto (Maendeleo Chap Chap) garnered 132.

The three women battled it out with 10 men for the seat.

Mr Pavel Oimeke of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) won the parliamentary seat with 8,049 votes, taking 30 per cent of the votes cast.

He beat 12 other candidates in a hotly contested mini-poll that saw ODM, Jubilee and UDA each field candidates.

Mr Oimeke was followed closely by Jubilee's Zebedeo Opore, who garnered 7,279 votes which was 27 per cent of the votes cast.

Ms Bitutu's near win has inspired more women from the region to vie political seats.

Rural woman

She had been described by many as a rural woman and her near victory left many surprised.

Ms Bitutu who said she will ensure UDA gains support in the region, is now actively involved in the party registration drive for more members.

Ms Rachel Otundo who has declared interest for the Kisii County's governorship seat says nothing stops women from the region from engaging in politics.

The secretary of Gusii Governance Watch says the two-third gender rule will only be achieved if the community supports women who seek elective seats.

Ms Eveline Ogendo, a counselling psychologist based in Nairobi says members of the Gusii community should embrace women's leadership like other communities have done since they have proven to be the best in most positions they have held.

She says female leaders from the community face stereotypes mostly perpetuated by their male colleagues and reinforced by their female counterparts, which end up working against them.

Ms Ogendo urges the women to support their own who have shown leadership potential instead of pulling them down, thereby working to the advantage of their male counterparts.

Male opponents

"Kisii and Nyamira counties are yet to have a female elected MP not because we do not have qualified individuals, but because they are pulled down by misconceptions and false narratives normally advanced by their male opponents," says Ms Ogendo.

The counselling psychologist says whenever a woman shows interest in a leadership position, their marital status is always put into perspective, with the unmarried or single parents facing stiff opposition based on their status, instead of their leadership capabilities.

Ms Ogendo says it is encouraging that women from other communities have been elected to leadership positions notwithstanding their marital status, with some of them elected to represent their constituencies of birth, something that needs to be embraced in Gusii.

She says that as the 2022 election beckons, women from the community who are the majority, need to stand up and support their own to assume leadership positions in all categories including governorship, MP and MCA.

"The time for women in Gusii to assume leadership positions is now, it has been proven that women who have held leadership positions in the country have performed exemplarily well and the community should not be left behind," says Ms Ogendo.

