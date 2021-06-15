Ethiopia: Commission Underlines Social Capital to National Consensus, Reconciliation

15 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Reconciliation Commission disclosed yesterday that it has been working harder than ever to bring national consensus and reconciliation via using social values.

Opening a three -day discussion under the theme: "Finding Lasting Solution through Traditional Reconciliation Mechanisms" the commission Chairperson Cardinal Berhaneysus Surafiel said that the Commission has been carrying out various activities to ensure national consensus and reconciliation through respecting traditional values during the past three years.

According to the Chairperson, establishing the institution, sharing experiences from different countries, expanding the good experiences to the regions, understanding the root causes of the problems, forming committees, discussing with political parties and civil associations and the like are the some activities of the commission that have been carried out since the reform period.

Besides this, the Commission has been carrying out discussion with Ministry of Science and Higher Education to open new branches in different parts of the country. In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Ministry of Peace Advisor and National Consensus and Social Value Director General Minas Fisha on his part said that effective use of social values would multiple methods to achieve national consensus.

According to him, Ethiopia has been applying foreign peace building policy and it has been used as a carbon copy to solve the conflicts erupted here and there without taking account the social values of the people during the past many years.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

