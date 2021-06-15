Ethiopians, Eritreans Call On G-7 Countries to Respect Sovereignty

15 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDISABABA-- Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in UK have called on all G-7 countries and the international community to stand with Ethiopian government and to respect the two countries sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In a Press Statement that was issued yesterday by Ethio-Eritrean rally organizers in Cornwall ,the communities said that they are disappointed by USA Administration and European Union for pursuing colonial look alike policy when they deal with Ethiopia and Eritrea. The two sides in the UK are appalled by the failure of the USA Administration and European Union to condemn TPLF leadership for starting the war, precipitating humanitarian crisis in Tigray,

The two communities held rally in Cornwall in the UK last Saturday to express their deeply disturb and shock that was done by the most heinous crimes and treasonous act perpetrated by TPLF..

"TPLF leadership is against the peoples of Ethiopia, Eritrea and particularly Tigray so we want to see USA administration and European Union would like to go order to absolve the TPLF from their crimes and treacherous deeds."

The statement noted that most armies were killed by ethnic profile identification in Ethiopian Federal army, by the TPLF. Besides, the confiscation of tanks, missiles, and heavy weapons from the Federal Army in an act of robbery, a felony in the USA, impinged Ethiopia in the brinks of collapse and threw the Horn of Africa in another cycle of real war and instability.

In order to plunge the whole Ethiopia in ethnic based violence, the fanatic TPLF cadres and youth wing committed Maikadra massacre callously killed by selecting ethnically profiling that is an act series ethnic cleansing and mass murders the statement indicated.

The TPLF planned and executed are regional and international dimension, and also tried to attack by rocket the cities like to Asmara, Bahir Dar and Gondar, and declared that they would attack other cities and battle cry that aimed to aid the terrorist TPLF.

The terrorist TPLF started targeting soft targets by killing Tigray civil Administrators and aid worker. It is time to bring those who committed this heinous crime to justice, a demand enshrined in a democratic value of modern nations," it stated.

The statement also urged to support the peace endeavor, regional stability and economic cooperation that led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. " We urge the U.S. and G7 Countries to refrain from actions that could wreck the peace of the region; the world cannot afford another Libya or Syria."

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

