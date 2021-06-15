East Africa: Premier Reaffirms Commitment to Ensure Peace, Prosperity Across Horn

ADDIS ABABA - Enhancing regional integration and cooperation is a way forward to curb the undue and unwarranted foreign interference in Ethiopia and across the Horn of Africa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said adding that Ethiopia would work harder on bringing about ever lasting peace and prosperity to the peoples of the region and Africa as whole.

The remarks came on Sunday during the inaugural ceremony of Meskel Square project here. The premier also called on fellow citizens living home and abroad to strengthen unity and togetherness with a view to averting the unjustified and unfair pressures of some world powers on Ethiopia.

"So long as we join hands and contribute our part to the efforts underway to realize better Ethiopia, the next generations will for sure own prosperous Ethiopia." "Together we will turn the Horn of Africa into the Powerhouse of Africa through concerted efforts" said the Premier calling for regional integration for betterment of the region."

According to him, the peoples of the Horn of Africa have the power in terms of making the region to be the shoulder of Africa. "Ethiopia is an ancient country which has experienced civilization for millennia and we'll work hard so as to make our nation beacon of continental prosperity."

"Ethiopia served as a rising star in the decolonization of Africa, we will also make our nation beacon of continental prosperity". Today if we lay a foundation of unity and togetherness, we 'll build better Ethiopia and better Horn together.

BY HAILE DEMEKE