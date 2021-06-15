Ethiopia: Joint Task Forces Renew Commitment to Defend Sovereignty

15 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Federal and Regional Peace and Security joint Task forces conducted a meeting with a special attention on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the 6th General Elections yesterday.

Opening the meeting, National Information and Intelligence Services (NISS) Director Temesgen Tiruneh said the task forces are committed to protect the sovereignty of the nation from both internal and external anti-peace elements.

He noted that both federal and regional task forces have been working hand in glove to uphold the county's national interest. Hence, the task forces have exposed false propagandas that have been circulating by external anti-peace elements, he said.

"Ethiopia is now preparing and planning for the second phase of filling GERD and the 6th General Elections, the Anti-peace elements are busy to instigate violence across the country."

The Director, moreover, said those anti-peace elements have been plotting to conduct various sabotages and terrorism activities as well as disseminating false information about the elections. However, the challenges of the pre- electoral process had been overcome. Temesgen affirmed the task forces' commitment to repeat the success story during post-election process.

Furthermore, the task forces are committed not only protecting Grand Renaissance Dam and the peaceful process and conduct of the 6th National Elections but also protect and take necessary measures for those anti-peace elements that are trying to violate the sovereignty of the nation, he further noted.

BY EPHREM ANDRGACHEW

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

