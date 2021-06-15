Ethiopia: Reform Widening Inclusive Institution-Industry Linkages Opportunities - Dbu

DEBRE BERHAN-The ongoing reform activities in the country's higher institutions and academic centers through policy preparation and revision have widened and raised inclusive institution-industry linkage opportunities, Debere Berhan University (DBU) said.

During an institution-industry linkage, future research and development plan launching workshop conference, DBU President Nigus Tadesse (Ph.D) recently highlighted that the university has been undertaking various activities in a bid to make sure Debere Berhan city and its surrounding beneficiaries of its natural, historical and cultural resources in advanced and safe ways.

He, hence, said DBU has officially introduced activities in which it has been undertaking in agriculture, tourism, mining and energy and manufacturing sectors. As it has carried out problem solving applied research to realize inclusive environment protected development.

"At federal level policy, rule and regulations have been prepared to make effective the move towards institution-industry linkages. The prepared policy, rules and regulations are highly helpful for works undertaking via linkage to transform technologies, provide cooperative trainings and consulting service, and undertake applied research, and internship and externship matters."

Northern Showa Zone is well known investment zone. Currently, it has over 1,600 small, medium and jumbo industries have been registered and undertaking various investment activities, he said adding that the existence of such industries is great opportunity for the university to widen its linkage with them.

National Security Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, Gedu Andargachew said on his part that universities have to share and play key role to change the society's life and the country's development. The research work should continue well in strengthened manner to realize the quick development of the city that ensures the environment safety and the publics beneficial.

Talking about DBU, he acknowledged effort that the university has made for the city's inclusive development and urged the university to upgrade itself in all standard like the city's development.

Enhancing linkages with universities and industry is a timely matter for DBU, he said. "The city is growing quickly. Planning to prepare the right structural plan for this growing city is the right thing that makes the city suit for all development plans. In this regard, the university's role is appreciable but this is a beginning not an end."

At the event, Science and Higher Education (MOSH) Sate Minister Professor Afework Kassu said that: "Linking institution with industry is necessary to hit the intended target of balancing the supply and demand of various things that is why the government gives focus for policy and institution-industry linkage."

He noted that the linkage is not bear the expect outcome due to various reasons and lack of commitment for linkage from stakeholders to have common plan besides gaps in legal frameworks. "Now it is unto us to make use the available opportunities properly to realize and transform technology and skills which are key to ensure all side safe inclusive development."

Addis Ababa University Researcher Professor Daniel kitaw said that industrial development is a means to end/ avoid poverty. Developing strong linkage within university department should linked well. This avoids critical misalignment and increase operating capacity of graduates. For technological transformation universities should play their share right now but for the past years universities failed to do this. All universities should focus and work on technological transformation which the prime agenda for the country development, it was learnt.

BY MULATU BELACHEW