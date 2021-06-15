Africa: Spaniard Clemente Returns to Coach Libya

The Libyan Football Association announced the appointment of the Spaniard Javier Clemente as the coach of the Libyan national team, replacing Montenegrin Zoran Filipovic.

LFA revealed that Clemente's contract lasts for one year, subject to renewal.

After his appointment, Clemente said, "I am happy to be back in Libya again. I know that the Libyans love me, and that is why I agreed to return."

"We are waiting for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and we know he have a tough mission against Egypt, Gabon and Angola. I have great confidence in all the players in order to make a great effort to qualify. Our match against Sudan team in the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers is also important, and we will play the match with local players in the absence of the most prominent abroad based professional players," he added.

The Spanish coach started his work from the preparatory camp, which started in Tunisia to play a friendly match with Liberia on June 14, before traveling to Doha where they will face Sudan in FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers on June 19.

Clemente previously led the Libyan national team for three years between 2013 and 2016. He also won the 2014 African Nations Championship in South Africa with the Mediterranean Knights.