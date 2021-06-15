Zimbabwe: Cosafa Cup Draw Set for Thursday

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

THE Zimbabwe national men's football team will know what they would be up against in the COSAFA Cup when the draw is conducted on Thursday.

The tournament will run from July 7 to July 18 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The regional tournament returns next month after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19. And it is going to be held at Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time. Previously, the Bay has hosted women's COSAFA Championships matches.

According to cosafa.com, the 20th edition COSAFA Cup returns under a new format in which the 12 teams will be placed in three groups.

The Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic was keen on the format and whether Zimbabwe were going to start from the earlier rounds or enter the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

However, all the teams will play three matches each, with the top team from each group, as well as the best second-placed team from the three groups advancing to the semi-finals.

"The competition will take on a new format for 2021 with the 12 teams split into three groups each containing four teams. This ensures each side will play a minimum of three matches.

"The top team in each pool, as well as the best second-placed finisher, will advance to the semi-finals. There will be no Plate competition.

"Senegal is the top-ranked side in Africa and sit at number 22 in the world and will make their debut appearance in the COSAFA competition as guests.

"Guest nations from outside the region have, over the years, providing excellent entertainment and contrast in styles that makes for fascinating viewing," reads the COSAFA statement.

The hosts South Africa, record winners Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal will play in this year's tournament.

The 12th nation will be confirmed soon by the organisers.

