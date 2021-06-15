Zimbabwe: Nakamba Postpones His Junior Tournament

The Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 football tournament, which was scheduled for this weekend in Bulawayo, has been postponed.

The inaugural youth tournament was slated for June 19 and 20 at White City and Luveve.

But in a statement released by the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation today, the tournament will be rescheduled to a later date.

"The Foundation would like to advise the general public that the tournament that was originally slated for 19 and 20 June has been postponed to a later date. This is in compliance to a statement issued out by the Vice-President," reads part of the statement.

The Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Nakamba said they support the Government's efforts to curb the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

"We support all efforts that go a long way in curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 and in that light we have put on hold plans for the tournament.

"All systems that had been put in place will stay on hold, up to a time when it's safe to hold the tournament. We would love to thank everyone who had been assisting and or cooperating in making the event successful.

Stay home, Mask Up and Stay Safe all the time," said Nakamba.

The tournament had received special clearance from the relevant authorities.

And Nakamba, who is back in the country for his off-season break, had invited some scouts from Europe to grace the tournament.

Teams that were selected to take part in the first edition were Highlanders, Dynamos, Njube Spurs, Hwange Dynamo, Albun Academy, Bulawayo City, Ajax Hot Spurs, and Chicken Inn.

About 400 players were set to play in the inaugural tournament.

Nakamba is keen on vibrant junior programmes as he is a direct beneficiary of the same programmes, during his time at the Bantu Rovers academy, which was led by Methembe Ndlovu.