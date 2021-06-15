Zimbabwe: Former Dembare Skipper Majabvi Mourns Yogi

FORMER Dynamos skipper Justice Majabvi says the late DeMbare gaffer David Mandigora was like a father to him.

Yogi passed on Saturday and will be buried this afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Majabvi was the captain in 2007 when the Glamour Boys lifted the league title.

Speaking on the sidelines of a church service at Mandigora home in Vainona this morning, before the burial of the legendary player and coach, this afternoon, an emotional Majabvi says Mandigora moulded him well.

"I am hurt. He was like a father to me. He made my playing career at Dynamos so comfortable, more so as his captain, I was able to execute my duties well because of him.

"We had great moments together, winning the league in 2007, competing in the Champions League the following year and going all the way to the semi-finals," he said.

Majabvi says they developed a special bond during his captaincy.

"He was very humble, a down to earth man. I respected him a lot. In the dressing room, we were very close, most of the messages passed through me.

"He earned much respect in the dressing room for his honesty and professional approach," said Majabvi.

The former Lancashire midfielder who went on to play in Germany, Austria and Vietnam at the back of a successful campaign with Dynamos said he learnt a lot from the late coach.

Majabvi was in the star-studded team which had the likes of Edward Sadomba, Murape Murape, Sam Mutenheri, Willard Manyatera, David Shoko, and Brighton Tuwaya, Wonder Sithole, Thomas Sweswe and Desmond Maringwa.

"He was a good man and a good coach for me. I learnt a lot from him and he brought results to the club in 2007 and 2008," said Majabvi.

Majabvi's manager then Gibson Mahachi facilitated Mandigora's move to Mozambique side Costa do Sol. Mandigora had a two-stint at the Mozambican side.