Zimbabwe: Former Dembare Skipper Majabvi Mourns Yogi

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

FORMER Dynamos skipper Justice Majabvi says the late DeMbare gaffer David Mandigora was like a father to him.

Yogi passed on Saturday and will be buried this afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Majabvi was the captain in 2007 when the Glamour Boys lifted the league title.

Speaking on the sidelines of a church service at Mandigora home in Vainona this morning, before the burial of the legendary player and coach, this afternoon, an emotional Majabvi says Mandigora moulded him well.

"I am hurt. He was like a father to me. He made my playing career at Dynamos so comfortable, more so as his captain, I was able to execute my duties well because of him.

"We had great moments together, winning the league in 2007, competing in the Champions League the following year and going all the way to the semi-finals," he said.

Majabvi says they developed a special bond during his captaincy.

"He was very humble, a down to earth man. I respected him a lot. In the dressing room, we were very close, most of the messages passed through me.

"He earned much respect in the dressing room for his honesty and professional approach," said Majabvi.

The former Lancashire midfielder who went on to play in Germany, Austria and Vietnam at the back of a successful campaign with Dynamos said he learnt a lot from the late coach.

Majabvi was in the star-studded team which had the likes of Edward Sadomba, Murape Murape, Sam Mutenheri, Willard Manyatera, David Shoko, and Brighton Tuwaya, Wonder Sithole, Thomas Sweswe and Desmond Maringwa.

"He was a good man and a good coach for me. I learnt a lot from him and he brought results to the club in 2007 and 2008," said Majabvi.

Majabvi's manager then Gibson Mahachi facilitated Mandigora's move to Mozambique side Costa do Sol. Mandigora had a two-stint at the Mozambican side.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X