Zimbabwe: State-Assisted Funeral for Gutu Crash Family Members

Government, through the national Civil Protection Unit has granted state assistance for the burial of five Chagweda family members of Gutu who perished in a road accident along the Chivhu-Roy highway last Saturday morning.

The family members namely, Francis Chagweda (33) who was the driver, Lloyd Chagweda (31), Viola Chagweda (35), Mavis Chagweda (61) all of Chidyamakuni Village in Chiwara and Eneres Said of Chiweshe died on the spot after a Toyota Wish they were traveling in was involved in a head on collision with an Inter Africa bus.

They were traveling to Chiwara from Harare for a family function when disaster struck.

Gutu Civil Protection Unit chair and district development co-ordinator Ms Chiedza Tafirei said the deceased will get a state assisted burial.

Ms Tafirei said all the deceased except Said would be buried at Chidyamakuni Village tomorrow while the latter would be buried in Chiweshe.

The Civil Protection Unit had chipped in with $50 000 towards meeting the funeral expenses of the five deceased.

Besides the cash, the State had also chipped in with rice and cooking oil among other foodstuffs for the funeral.

Gutu Senator Cde Lovemore Matuke and Gutu South National Assembly representative Cde Pupurai Togarepi also donated foodstuffs towards the funeral.