Zimbabwe: Premiership Newcomers Tenax Conduct Training Session

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

PREMIERSHIP football new boys Tenax today conducted their training session as usual amid confusion among the league's teams.

The club says they are yet to receive official communication from the Premier Soccer League on the way forward.

Sporting activities were banned under the fresh Government measures to curb the rising of Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Monday, a number of Premiership clubs said without league communication, they were still in the dark on the next move.

However, some of the clubs such as Dynamos and CAPS United complied with the Sports Commission's directive to stop all sporting activities in the country while awaiting further communication from the league fathers.

However, The Herald was reliably informed that the Zimbabwe Correctional Services side Tenax conducted their training session in Mutare this morning.

The club chairman, Stefanie Masina, said he was not aware that the team trained today.

"So far, we haven't received any communication from the PSL. Yesterday (Monday) we trained because we didn't know what to do. I told the players and officials that let's wait for the official communication.

"As for today, I am not aware that the players trained.

"We are in the dark and don't know the way forward. We fall under the PSL and we wait for the PSL communication," he said.

The Herald is still establishing if there are other teams that conducted training sessions today.

PSL spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, said communication to all the clubs was done. She refused to shed more light on the message which was given to the clubs.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X