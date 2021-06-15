Zimbabwe: Premiership Newcomers Tenax Conduct Training Session

PREMIERSHIP football new boys Tenax today conducted their training session as usual amid confusion among the league's teams.

The club says they are yet to receive official communication from the Premier Soccer League on the way forward.

Sporting activities were banned under the fresh Government measures to curb the rising of Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Monday, a number of Premiership clubs said without league communication, they were still in the dark on the next move.

However, some of the clubs such as Dynamos and CAPS United complied with the Sports Commission's directive to stop all sporting activities in the country while awaiting further communication from the league fathers.

However, The Herald was reliably informed that the Zimbabwe Correctional Services side Tenax conducted their training session in Mutare this morning.

The club chairman, Stefanie Masina, said he was not aware that the team trained today.

"So far, we haven't received any communication from the PSL. Yesterday (Monday) we trained because we didn't know what to do. I told the players and officials that let's wait for the official communication.

"As for today, I am not aware that the players trained.

"We are in the dark and don't know the way forward. We fall under the PSL and we wait for the PSL communication," he said.

The Herald is still establishing if there are other teams that conducted training sessions today.

PSL spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, said communication to all the clubs was done. She refused to shed more light on the message which was given to the clubs.