Morocco: Angola Calls for Re-Launch of Peace Process in Western Sahara

15 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

New York — Angola urged on Monday in New York the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation to "actively" support the efforts of the UN secretary-general to relaunch the peace process in Western Sahara.

Western Sahara has been listed by the United Nations as one of the 17 Non-Autonomous Territories in the world for approximately 58 years (as of December 1963).

It was occupied by Spain until 1975, the year in which it transferred administrative control of the territory to Morocco.

The Polisario Front, which fights for the independence of the territory, proclaimed the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on February 27, 1976, with a government-in-exile, in Algeria.

Speaking during a meeting of the Decolonization Committee, the permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations, ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, considered it essential to appoint a new UN envoy to Western Sahara, in order to speed up the holding of a referendum for the Saharawi people.

To diplomat, "direct and substantive" negotiations between the Polisario Front and the Kingdom of Morocco would allow the Saharawi people to freely and democratically exercise their right to self-determination, through a fair and lasting solution, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

"Angola joins all those who promote the initiatives of the United Nations Security Council, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, which aim to restore the right to self-determination to the Saharawi people", she declared.

Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira said that the process should be peacefully handled and in compliance with international law and respect for the borders inherited from the colonial period, as provided for in the Constitutive Act of the African Union (AU).

Meanwhile, the diplomat encouraged the implementation of the Resolution Plan of the UN and the Organisation of the African Union (OAU), now the African Union, accepted by both parties and approved by the Security Council, in 1990 and 1991, to fulfill the Mission's mandate. of the United Nations for the referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

"The independence, sovereignty and unity of States represent the legitimate rights of all peoples. However, (...) not all territories benefit from the commitments of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, pursuant to Resolution 1514 of the UN General Assembly of December 14, 1960", stressed Maria de Jesus.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X