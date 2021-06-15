South Africa: Against the Stream - South Africa's White Paper On Streaming Services Could Backfire

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies plans to enforce local content quotas on streaming services such as Netflix - and make them pay for licensing. Netflix says this places 'quota above quality' and will lead to less investment here.

The government has set its sights on licensing content streaming services and soon it hopes to enforce local content quotas on streaming services.

It's not quite on a level with Hlaudi Motsoeneng's 90% local content fiasco at the SABC, but it could well result in streaming services bleeding subscribers as the Communications Department wants on-demand audiovisual content service providers, including those offered over the internet, to pay licences - and stream up to a maximum of 30% local video content.

That could bomb.

Netflix has warned that the White Paper is unworkable and the licensing requirement "not necessarily appropriate", given the nature of its services and its overall business model.

Public hearings on the Draft White Paper end on 14 June 2021.

The draft document seeks to align South Africa's policy, legislative and regulatory framework with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, latest communications sector trends, and promote investment in the audio and...

