South Africa: 5,552 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in SA

15 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 5 552 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, representing an 18.5% positivity rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng continues to drive the third wave with 3 720 new infections reported, accounting for 67%.

The province is followed by the Western Cape after 446 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, 278 in the North West and 247 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means the country now has a total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of 1 752 630 since the outbreak.

According to the latest data, there were 153 in-hospital deaths, which pushes the tally to 57 884.

So far, 7 778 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across South Africa after an increase of 936 new admissions.

The information is based on the 12 223 448 tests of which 30 034 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

In addition, 1 777 288 people have been vaccinated.

The NICD has urged people to continue to adhere to preventative measures to limit the risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 14 June 2021, there have been 175 686 814 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 3 803 592 deaths and 2 187 874 534 administered vaccine doses.

