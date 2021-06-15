South Africa: Healthy Fine Dining Restaurant Set to Open in Durban

Small Business Development Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will today officially open the Green Lounge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Green Lounge is a 100% female and Black-owned restaurant. It is a healthy fine dining restaurant, which will contribute to the economy of the province.

The restaurant boasts a number of offerings such as meetings venue and event facilities.

Ntshavheni will be the main guest of honour and will deliver the keynote address.

In her address, Ntshavheni is expected to touch on a variety of interventions and priorities by government to support new business ventures.

Hospitality has been one of the most affected industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, measures and protocols as announced by government, a limited number of guests will be allowed at the launch.

Other prominent guests who will be in attendance include KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Metropolitan Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda.