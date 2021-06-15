South Africa: Didiza Commissions Ebenhaezer Irrigation Scheme

15 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, and Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, have officially commissioned the Ebenhaezer Irrigation Scheme in the West Coast District.

In 2020, the community of Ebenhaezer, roughly 40 km from Vredendal, successfully concluded a land restitution claim they submitted in 1996.

In terms of the claim, the 2 000 strong community received 23 700 hectares of land, and significant government funding to help locals manage the restored farms.

The revitalisation of the Ebenhaezer Irrigation Scheme consisted of several elements that included upgrading the off-farm irrigation infrastructure to ensure the on-farm viability of farming.

The National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development took responsibility for upgrading the bulk water infrastructure of this irrigation scheme.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture, in turn, accepted the responsibility for the on-farm development of the allocated agricultural land.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the scheme on Saturday, Didiza said the project is an excellent example of what can be achieved when the different spheres of government collaborate.

"This is a great example of national government's District Development Model, where national, provincial and municipal spheres of government work together towards the development of the community," Didiza said.

Meyer, who switched on the on-farm irrigation system during the visit, said the two spheres of government working together had benefited the farmers and community of Ebenhaeser.

"The Ebenhaezer Irrigation Scheme is the result of successful partnership and collaboration. Every farmer requires land and water security, and today we have delivered that," said Meyer.

Meyer said the scheme brings about improved water security, greater sustainability, increased production and enhances market access opportunities.

"Ultimately, it will lead to economic growth and more jobs being created in the region," Meyer said.

A total of 153 farmers now have access to irrigation water for their plots.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X